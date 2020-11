Ancora un lupo investito, questa volta tra Rovereto ed Ala

Always at the cutting edge, our engineers continuously develop our products and create innovations that bring added value for our customers. Leisure activities in the mountains often involve a wide range of sports equipment such as mountain bikes, summer luges, mountain carts, etc. In order to be able to carry these items on the ropeway, Doppelmayr/Garaventa offers a full spectrum of carrier devices for different sports equipment and different ropeway systems. The ropeway specialists perfectly adapt the ropeway installation and its equipment in line with the application and requirements (video Doppelmayr Seilbahnen)